£1.2m secured for major improvement works at Beech Hill

A range of improvement work is being carried out on the mixed tenure housing estate, as part of the second phase of a programme of work to regenerate the Beech Hill area, off Pellon Lane in Halifax.

Calderdale Council has received official confirmation that this phase of the project is to receive £1.2million from the government’s Getting Building Fund, via the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

This scheme will support the £35million investment already being made in the wider area with the construction of 106 new homes as part of Phase 1, and further work to improve surrounding properties.

Beech Hill estate in Halifax

Together Housing Group, which owns 16 homes on the estate, has also pledged its support to the scheme with funding of £580k towards the overall cost of the Phase 2. Other funding is also being provided by the Council and contributions from private landlords.

The Phase 2 scheme will include new pitched insulated roofs to replace the existing flat roofs, as well as improved drainage, rainwater goods and new doors and windows.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “When I became mayor, I made a number of pledges to the people of West Yorkshire which included tackling the climate emergency, creating new green jobs and improving the quality of housing. As part of the West Yorkshire Climate and Environment plan, we plan to deliver a net zero carbon economy by 2038 at the latest. To achieve this, we must deliver on making sure that homes we build and retrofit are energy efficient and warm.

“I am very pleased that Beech Hill Phase 2 is now underway, it will not only improve the quality of life for residents but will bring jobs to the area and contribute positively to the environment.

“I look forward to seeing the improvements when the work is completed.”

Following a procurement tender exercise, Engie Regeneration Limited has been appointed as the scheme contractor.

Groundwork for the new drainage commenced on site at the beginning of January with the scheme expected to be fully completed by the end of October 2022.

Residents and owners will benefit from warmer, healthier homes, lower energy bills, reduced carbon emissions, and a more attractive environment with further proposed public realm improvements to link to the new homes being built through Phase 1.

The lifespan of the homes will be extended by a further 70-90 years through the scheme which is anticipated to protect and create 34 construction jobs over the next 12 months.

Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said:

“Exciting plans for the Beech Hill area will completely transform this part of Halifax, with major improvement works taking place to housing and the wider area, including improved links to the town centre.

“I’m delighted that work is now progressing on Phase 2 of the scheme, with funding and contractors in place. The scheme clearly demonstrates the Council’s commitment to providing good quality housing for local residents and attracting external public and private funding to support regeneration projects.”