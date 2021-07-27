Ainley depot in Elland

This week the meeting of the full Calderdale Council at Halifax Minster agreed to back Cabinet’s recommendation to spend the money.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) saisd the money would ensure significant improvements can be achieved that will make the depot safer for front line workers, for example keeping pedestrians and vehicles as separate as possible.

Conservative group leader Coun Steven Leigh (Ryburn) said his group were fully in favour of the proposal but part of the upgrade included the grit storage part which the council had talked about improving in the past.

He has previously asked Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) whether projects like these are regularly reviewed to see if they are still financially viable.

Earlier in the evening, Coun Scullion had mentioned “construction inflation” as an issue which could add costs to a scheme and Coun Leigh said he wanted to ensure officers answered this question.

