Residents facing council tax rises for next three years as Calderdale Council battles to save nearly £40m

Calderdale Council is facing having to make almost £40m of savings to balance its books over the course of the next three years.

Senior Calderdale councillors will discuss the situation when the council’s cabinet meets on Monday (October 7) and officers warned that savings – or service cuts – will need to be made each year.

And unless anything changes, assumptions that Council Tax will rise by around 4.99 per cent per year are likely to result.

Council finance officers estimate the council will need to find savings of £10.6m (2025-26), £13m (2026-27) and £15.7m (2027-28) in the next three financial years.

Leader of Calderdale Council Coun Jane Scullion

This year, the Government’s Autumn Statement is scheduled to take place on October 30 and the Local Government Financial Settlement – when councils find out how much grant they will receive – is expected just before Christmas.

But at least in the short term, the council, cannot rely on an increase in funding from the Government, says the report cabinet members will consider.

For some time, some councillors have argued more than a decade of cuts to funding from the national pot is having an impact on what services it can offer.

Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said councillors’ priority is to continue to balance the books to protect vital public services in the years ahead.

She warned: “Currently there’s no formal indication that we will get any extra funding for local government in 2025-26 in addition to the usual financial settlement from central government.”