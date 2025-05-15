REVEALED: Calderdale Council is owed £28m in unpaid council tax

Calderdale Council is owed £28m in unpaid council tax, it has been revealed.

The figure has been revealed after a Freedom of Information request by the Halifax Courier, which also showed that the council is seeking to recover council tax from residents as far back as the 2013/14 financial year.

The council uses enforcement agencies to recover unpaid bills, and it has also been revealed that 5,423 residents received bailiffs visits over unpaid council tax during 2024/25.

That figure is up from 4,838 in 2023/24 and 4,447 in 2022/23.

Halifax Town Hall

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre, said: “Over 50 per cent of the council’s total budget is made up of council tax contributions. It helps to fund important services, like caring for adults and looking after children, as well as day-to-day services like collecting your bins.

“The council has a legal duty to administer and collect council tax and also collect on behalf of police, fire and town councils. There are over 97,000 households in the borough with a council tax account and over 96 per cent of payments were successfully collected in the last year.

“The council works extremely hard to identify customers who are struggling with their council tax payments and we have a dedicated early advice and support team who work proactively to identify families or individuals who may be struggling to pay their essential bills.

“We understand that the cost of living crisis has had an impact on many families and we encourage anyone who is worried that may not be able to pay their council tax to make early contact with the council. This means we can assist or signpost to available support, as soon as possible.

“We always explore other options for collecting income before referring any debts to external enforcement agents – this is always a last resort.

“We also promote the council tax benefit scheme and other discounts, such as the single person discount, for those eligible. Council tax benefit is there to support residents on the lowest incomes. In the case of pensioners, it often covers their whole council tax bill. This scheme protects nearly 16,000 households in the borough.

“Anyone who is struggling with money related matters is encouraged to visit our money and wellbeing pages for lots of advice and support: new.calderdale.gov.uk/benefits/money.”