Sir David Amess: Safety arrangements for Calderdale councillors reviewed after MP’s death

Members of some West Yorkshire authorities received extra safety guidance following the death of Sir David.

Both Calderdale’s MPs, Conservative Craig Whittaker (Conservative, Calder Valley) and Holly Lynch (Labour, Halifax) have paid tribute to their Parliamentary colleague and expressed their support to Sir David’s family.

MPs, their staff and councillors often hold surgeries so constituents can raise issues or ask help from them over a wide range of matters.

Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive Robin Tuddenham has confirmed elected members are given safety guidance.

The Union Flag flew at half mast from Halifax Town Hall to mark Sir David’s passing and Leader of the Council, Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) said on behalf of the authority: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death of Sir David Amess, MP for Southend West.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with his friends and family.”

He said the safety of Calderdale’s councillors and staff was a priority for the authority and the situation was being reviewed.

“We continue to provide councillors with training and information on personal safety measures, and we issue and follow national guidance for councillors on personal safety from the Local Government Association and the Institute of Safety and Health.

“Following the terrible incident in Essex, we are looking at our local arrangements, working with councillors, officers and the Police,” he said.