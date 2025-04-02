Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The date for a by-election promoted by the resignation of a Calderdale councillor has been announced.

The election to fill the vacant seat in the Skircoat ward will take place on Thursday, May 8.

It comes after Labour councillor Mike Barnes’ decision to step down last month.

Nomination papers for the by-election must be delivered to Calderdale’s returning officer at Electoral Services, Mulcture House, Mulcture Hall Road, Halifax, HX1 1SP between 9am and 5pm on any day but no later than the deadline of 4pm on Tuesday, April 8.

Councillor Mike Barnes has stepped down

Applications to register to vote must reach the electoral registration officer by midnight on Thursday, April 17. Applications can be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Applications for, and amendments or cancellations of, postal votes must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Tuesday, April 22. Applications can be made online at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote.

Applications for a voter authority certificate or an anonymous elector’s document valid for this election must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Tuesday, April 29.

Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Tuesday, April 29.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election must reach the electoral registration officer at the Town Hall, Halifax, HX1 1UJ by 5pm on Thursday, May 8.

This and any other by-elections aside, this year is a fallow election year for the council as a whole.

Elections will be held to fill all of the seats in all of the council’s wards next year.