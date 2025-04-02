Skircoat by-election 2025: Date announced for Halifax by-election after Calderdale councillor's resignation

By John Greenwood
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 11:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The date for a by-election promoted by the resignation of a Calderdale councillor has been announced.

The election to fill the vacant seat in the Skircoat ward will take place on Thursday, May 8.

It comes after Labour councillor Mike Barnes’ decision to step down last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nomination papers for the by-election must be delivered to Calderdale’s returning officer at Electoral Services, Mulcture House, Mulcture Hall Road, Halifax, HX1 1SP between 9am and 5pm on any day but no later than the deadline of 4pm on Tuesday, April 8.

Councillor Mike Barnes has stepped downCouncillor Mike Barnes has stepped down
Councillor Mike Barnes has stepped down

Applications to register to vote must reach the electoral registration officer by midnight on Thursday, April 17. Applications can be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Applications for, and amendments or cancellations of, postal votes must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Tuesday, April 22. Applications can be made online at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote.

Applications for a voter authority certificate or an anonymous elector’s document valid for this election must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Tuesday, April 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Tuesday, April 29.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election must reach the electoral registration officer at the Town Hall, Halifax, HX1 1UJ by 5pm on Thursday, May 8.

This and any other by-elections aside, this year is a fallow election year for the council as a whole.

Elections will be held to fill all of the seats in all of the council’s wards next year.

Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleLabour
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice