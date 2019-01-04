Support for the end of confusing parking charges in Brighouse

The decision to end 'confusing; parking charges in Brighouse town centre has been backed by ward councillors.

Calderdale Council has taken the decision that From February onwards the rate for on-street parking in the town will be a flat 20p for up to an hour.

It says the move has been made in response to concerns that the previous free half-hour was confusing and led to people actually reducing the amount of time they spent shopping in the town.

Conservative Brighouse councillor Scott Benton has welcomed the news.

"The introduction of the free hour’s parking on-street in the run-up to Christmas was a welcome step forward and we’re pleased that this will now be extended throughout January," said Coun Benton.

"We asked the Council to think again about the introduction of the on-street charges which have definitely had a negative impact upon trade in the town centre.

"The proposed change from February onwards will simplify the current arrangement which led to a lot of confusion.

"High streets all over the country are currently struggling and although we continue to feel that parking in Brighouse Town Centre should be free we’re pleased that the Council has listened to our concerns and we will closely monitor the new arrangements in the hope that it will improve footfall in the town centre’.

In an added bonus a full hour of free on-street parking will now be extended to the end of January to support businesses through the notoriously difficult post-Christmas period.

The machines and signage will be amended through January to ensure they’re ready for the February changes. The Council will then monitor the effect of the new arrangements with the Brighouse Improvement District.