Sympathetic Calderdale councillors overturn decision to refuse a disabled woman permission to build bungalow on green belt land

Diane Adams has been allowed to make the changes at her property near Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, even though it is in the green belt.

Planning officers recommended the proposals be refused as very special circumstances had not been demonstrated as to why a new building should be allowed on green belt land.

But councillors disagreed and after hearing Mrs Adams describe medical issues including serious physical handicap they agreed she had demonstrated very special circumstances and should be allowed to build a bungalow which gave wheelchair access.

The decision was made at Calderdale Council' planning committee