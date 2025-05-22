The full list of road surface improvements planned across Calderdale

Surface improvement work is taking place on over 120 roads across the borough this summer, says Calderdale Council.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each road will shortly be subject to maintenance, with bitumen and stone chippings applied to the road surface.

This important work seals the road making it more waterproof, improves surface texture and prolongs the life of the road by many years. It is a quick, efficient and economic method of maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is currently scheduled to start today at Ainley Top and continue through until the end of July. However, this type of work is very weather dependent, so could be subject to some short delays.

Road closed sign

The work is being carried out by the contractor Kiely Bros, which will deliver leaflets to affected residents before the start of work on each site. Advance warning signs will also be put up, giving a two-day window for work to take place, allowing for a little flexibility.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We do all we can to keep up to the regular maintenance required to keep the borough moving safely and as part of our annual surface dressing programme we are targeting the roads which will benefit most from this maintenance treatment.

“Work is taking place on roads where inspections have shown that improvement work is required. The works have been scheduled for the summer months, when they’re hopefully less likely to be subject to weather-related disruption.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the surface dressing process, each road will be swept and all ironwork masked over. The road will then be sprayed with bitumen and covered with gritstone chippings which get rolled into the surface. This process will be completed in just a few hours.

Surface improvement work is taking place on over 120 roads across the borough this summer, says Calderdale Council.

On-street parking will not be possible while the actual surface dressing is taking place. However, access for vehicles and pedestrians to properties will be available, although potentially subject to short delays.

Road closures to prevent through traffic will be in place for the works around Cross Stone Road, Todmorden; Height Road through to Akroyd Lane in Mytholmroyd; works around Scammonden Road in Barkisland; Toothill Bank and Toothill Lane in Rastrick; and Garden Road and Blackburn Road in Brighouse.

The full list of roads included in this year’s programme is:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belgrave Avenue, Belgrave Gardens, Belgrave Park, Belgrave Grove, Belgrave Close, Belgrave Crescent, Belgrave Drive, Horley Green Road, Jerwood Hill Close and Jerwood Hill Road in Claremount.

Belle Vue Road, Belle Vue Crescent, Belle Vue Rise, Eskdale Avenue, Dovedale Close, Highcliffe Court, Airedale Drive, Wharfdale Mount, Cock Hill Lane, Cross Lane, High Cross Lane, Sandmoor Gardens, Giles Hill Lane, South Lane, Brackens Lane, Stanage Lane, Soaper Lane, Shelf Moor, Moor Grove, Burned Road, Burned Grove and Burnside Avenue in Shelf.

Branch Lane in Ainley Top.

Castlefields Drive, Castlefields Crescent, Castlefields Road, Toothill Bank, Toothill Lane, Lyndhurst Avenue, Long Ridge, Lyndhurst Grove Road, Toothill Avenue and Greystone Court in Rastrick.

Clough House Lane, Bank Royd Lane, Scammonden Road, Lower Road, Moorfield Road, Withins Lane, Steele Lane and Stainland Dene in Barkisland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cookson Street, Ivy Street, Rydings Close, Rydings Drive, Rydings Avenue, Garden Road, Blackburn Road, Ye Farre Close and Granny Hall Grove in Brighouse.

Cragg Road, Blackstone Edge Road, Height Road, Nook Lane, Billy Lane, Parrock Lane and Akroyd Lane in Mytholmroyd.

Cross Stone Road, Great House Road, New Crossley Road, Hey Head Lane, Upper Lane and Broad Lane in Todmorden.

Dodge Holme Road, Dodge Holme Drive, Dodge Holme Gardens and Roper Green in Mixenden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hanson Lane, Lawrence Road, Greenroyd Avenue, Rawson Avenue, St Ive's Road, St Ive's Gardens, St Bevan's Road, St Anne's Road, St Alban's Road, St Alban's Avenue, Bayswater Terrace, Haddon Avenue, Belvoir Gardens and Thrum Hall Lane in Halifax.

Haworth Old Road, Cross Ends Lane, Grey Stones Lane and Thurrish Lane in Pecket Well.

Hedge Top Lane, Greencroft Avenue, Westercroft View, St Matthew's Drive, Windmill Drive and Windmill Crescent in Northowram.

High Stones Road, Coppy Nook Lane, Weather Hill Lane and Folly Hall Lane in Cragg Vale.

Kebroyd Avenue and Parkdale Drive in Kebroyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keswick Close, Phoebe Lane, Siddal Lane and New Lane in Siddal.

Lennox Road, Station Parade, Holyoake Street, Greenfield Terrace, Carrfield Villas and Back Burnley Road in Cornholme.

Myrtle Avenue, Myrtle Drive, Myrtle Gardens, Myrtle Place, Myrtle Grove and Cousin Lane service road in Illingworth.