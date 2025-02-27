Whether or not Calderdale Council should continue providing money to Halifax’s Piece Hall featured in this year’s budget discussions.

Some councillors said the Grade I listed building should continue to receive some subsidy from the council, while others asserted it should now stand on its own feet.

The building is operated by the charitable Piece Hall Trust and houses businesses, entertainment including a summer concert season attracting some of the biggest names in music, public events and conferences, and attracts people into Calderdale.

But, against a backdrop of budget cuts and reducing a council tax scheme which helps those least able to pay, some councillors have raised questions about where the council should be paying money to the building.

The council agreed two years ago to continue funding in 2024-25 and 2025-26, with any arrangements beyond that yet to be decided.

But in discussing budget proposals for 2025-26 and the years to 2027-28, a Green Party amendment to the ruling Labour group’s ultimately approved budget proposed ending the Piece Hall subsidy from 2026-27.

The Piece Hall Trust’s 2022-23 accounts show Calderdale Council supporting them with around £450,000 of funding for that year.

Presenting his party’s proposals, Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) said the saving would partly fund proposals for a £400,000 annual investment into tackling climate change – the aim being to set up an investment scheme for local people to drive “tangible” actions.

He was supported by Liberal Democrat councillors, who also raised the issue last autumn.

Leader Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said: “That’s one of the things I would definitely like to see cut.

“I think now The Piece Hall has gained so much recognition nationally and internationally it’s about time it stood on its own two feet.”

But Coun Geraldine Carter (Con, Brighouse) disagreed.

“It is a wonderful space, but you can’t have a wonderful space like that without a cost,” she said.

“If that building was anywhere else in Europe, they’d throw money at it as if it were going out of fashion.

“I do not believe we can absolutely stop that subsidy because I am of the view that if that subsidy is stopped, then The Piece Hall would cease to function and then the council would be left with it again, because it is our asset, our building,” she said.

Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said: “I’m sad that before The Piece Hall has even had the opportunity to present a business case to request an extension of our investment, the Green Party has decided it is not value for money.

“I just wonder whether they have talked to any of the businesses in Halifax who benefit from The Piece Hall effect?”

Former chair of The Piece Hall Trust, Roger Marsh, has spoken in the past about the need for some public money from whatever source to ensure the historic Grade I listed building remains free to enter.

In his statement in the trust’s latest annual report, for accounting year 2022-23, Sir Roger said: “We continue to significantly deliver on our regeneration impact for Halifax, adding more than £7 to the local economy for every £1 spent.”