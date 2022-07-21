Tory leadership race: Photos of Liz Truss from when she tried to become Calder Valley MP

Liz Truss could become the next Prime Minister - but do you remember when she wanted to become the Calder Valley's MP?

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 12:41 pm

The Courier has taken a look back in its archives to find these photos of the Conservative campaigning in the constituency back in 2005.

She lost out to the sitting Labour MP Chris McCafferty, who first won the Calder Valley seat in 1997 and had already successfully defended it in 2001.

Conservative MPs have been voting for their choice of leader since Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7.

Flashback to 2005: Sir Bernard Ingham (left) with Liz Truss and the then party chairman (now Calder Valley MP) Craig Whittaker canvassing in Brighouse.

The options have been whittled down to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Conservative Party members will now be asked to vote for who they think should be the next Prime Minister.

Only people who have been members of the party for at least three months prior to the ballot closing will be entitled to vote.

Over the coming weeks, the two candidates will travel around the UK and make their pitch to members, who will also be able to ask questions, at hustings.

Flashback to 2005: Sandra Howard visits Brighouse with Liz Truss

The winner of the race will be announced on Monday, September 5.

Flashback to 2005: Malcolm Silkstone (founder and chairman of Bailiff Bridge Community Association), Liz Truss (Conservative candidate for Calder Valley), David Cameron (member of the shadow cabinet - Head of policy) and Kris Hopkins (Conservative candidate for Halifax) at Bailiff Bridge war memorial.
