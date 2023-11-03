Two more Calderdale councillors make it onto Labour’s longlist for the Calder Valley seat
Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson, and Coun Dot Foster, who was Mayor of Calderdale from 2019-2021, have both announced they have made the longlist for their party’s nomination for the Calder Valley seat.
Labour councillors Wilkinson and Foster are ward colleagues, representing Sowerby Bridge.
Another Cabinet member, Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder), who has the Adult Services and Wellbeing portfolio, has already made the longlist, while Cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) has missed out.
Other candidates who are not councillors may also be in consideration.
On social media Coun Wilkinson said: “I am proud to have been listed for the Calder Valley selection though regret a number of local candidates did not make it through.”
And Coun Foster, whose time as Mayor included through the Covid-19 pandemic, said on X (formerly Twitter): “Proud to be able to announce that I have made the list for the Calder Valley selection for the next Labour PPC.”
Coun Foster added that she is the only woman who is on the panel.
The seat has been held by Conservative Craig Whittaker since 2010 – Mr Whittaker has announced he is standing down at the next General Election.
The Conservatives have selected Vanessa Lee as their candidate aiming to hold the seat for the party.