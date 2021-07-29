Uncollected clinical waste in Calderdale ‘causing health and safety issues’

In the case of some areas, including flats and particularly at Todmorden, non-collection was causing health and safety issues, said Coun Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley).

There had been problems with waste collection and some of these had been created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Coun Evans told members of July’s meeting of the full Calderdale Council.

But he needed to refer to issues relating to clinical waste collection as there were significant health and safety issues associated with this project – it included needles, sharps, and things like that.

Clinical waste

It was a particular problem in blocks of flats where the smell could also become the main issue.

“On behalf of residents I have been in contact with, can I request that a special effort is made to deal with this issue, as I have had many questions from residents, especially in the Todmorden area, where there is a major problem.

“Can we communicate with users of this service so they know what is going on and maybe link in with some housing providers to possibly set up some collection centres.

“We need to do something because it is a major health issue collecting this sort of clinical waste,” said Coun Evans.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said it was the first time it had been brought to her attention and she would certainly look into it.

“I can understand how difficult it must be if collections are not happening as residents expect them to happen.

“I will look into what has happened and try to ensure problems can be rectified.

“I am sure colleagues will make contact with social housing providers.