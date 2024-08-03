The debate over Calderdale Council’s plans to serve vegan-only food at its events has continued, with one councillor suggesting “try it, you might like it”.

A majority of Calderdale councillors have now backed cabinet recommendations which means at its own events, the council will now only serve plant-based food.

The aim of the policy is to try to encourage people to think about their diet, about the impacts on local food systems and about climate change, councillors have heard previously.

But Conservative group leader Coun Steven Leigh (Ryburn) said his group disagreed with the nature of the decision.

Councillor Scott Patient defended the new policy

“It’s a unilateral decision to impose on people that choose to attend council events some food that may be not what they want to eat or like to eat – we don’t like the way it’s been done, we disagree with it,” he said.

Coun Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) said it was “relatively minor” view of something imposed upon the majority and, as a liberal, he found that “a bit offensive.”

Offering vegan or vegetarian food was perfectly reasonable for those who wished to eat it, said Coun Evans: “But to impose on those who choose not to do, I don’t think is appropriate and it offends my liberal sensitivities.”

Coun Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn) raised issues of nutrition and also of food miles, with vegan food ingredients like lentils not being grown in this country.

But support came from Green councillors, with Coun Elaine Hey (Northowram and Shelf) saying: “In practical terms, this is not a very far-reaching policy at all – it only affects a handful of buffets, a small number of council events.

“However, although small, it is hugely symbolic and it is a significant act of climate leadership.”

Liberal Democrat group leader Coun Paul Bellenger (Greetland and Stainland) said there were bigger things the council should spend its time on than food.

Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said issues like air miles had been debated and climate change, bringing warmer summers and winters, meant more types of beans were being grown in the country.

“There is a freedom of choice that remains.

“You don’t have to eat the food, but, you know what? Try it – you might like it!” he said.