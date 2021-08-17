Voters going back to the polls in these two Calderdale wards

Candidates have now been announced for the by-elections to choose a councillor each for Park and Ryburn wards.

The vacancy in Park ward arose after Labour councillor Mohammed Naeem passed away last month while Independent councillor Rob Holden resigned his seat on serious health grounds in June.

Each ward will be contested by four parties.

Voters will go back to the polls in two Calderdale wards

Defending the Park ward seat for Labour is Shazad Fazal, who will face competition from Liberal Democrat Javed Bashir, Jacquelyn Haigh of the Green Party and Conservative Naveed Khan.

Labour have won seats in the ward comfortably in recent years.

The Conservatives, who hold the other two seats in the ward, will be looking to make it a hat-trick in Ryburn.

Contesting the seat with Conservative Felicity Issott is the Green Party’s Freda Davis, Labour’s Leah Webster and Pete Wilcock for the Liberal Democrats.

The results will not impact overall control of Calderdale Council, where, following the 2021 elections on May 6, Labour retained its majority of five over all other parties or groups.