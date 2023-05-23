Craig Whittaker was meeting recently-qualified Halifax drivers at the First Bus training school in Huddersfield and was eager to discover what it is like to be in the driver’s cab.

The instructors created a taster session including a short Highway Code test and mini-circuit around the driving school, with coned areas and a reversing exercise typical of the first driving tuition given to new starters.

“It was fantastic experience and being at the wheel only for a short time gave me a glimpse into what it means to be a bus driver,” said Mr Whittaker.

MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker with First instructor Shaughn Bevan

"It was only a fraction of what the job requires.

“Operators like First Halifax are now making progress in recruitment but there continues to be a shortage of drivers and I would encourage anyone to think about this as a career choice.

“Bus driving gives someone skills for a lifetime and opportunities to progress. It is a gateway into other roles.”

Among the drivers he spoke with were Lucy Dawber, who qualified earlier this year and drives the Yellow School Bus service which gives her time to continue volunteering for Calderdale Lighthouse, supporting local families.

MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker with First drivers and instructors

She said: “I was encouraged by my daughter and I thought, ‘why not’? I just wish I’d done it sooner.”

Mohammed Yaseen, 20, applied last September after working as a financial adviser. “I was looking for something different,” he said. “”I’m enjoying meeting the public.”

Mr Whittaker also chatted with Kevin Hanley, currently undergoing training after his job as the manager of the Mecca Bingo Hall in Halifax finished when it closed down.

He said his experience in customer services and roles in hospitality really suited the driver role: “It fits in with what I enjoy and I’m looking forward to hopefully qualifying soon.”

The hourly pay for existing PCV licence holders at First Halifax is £14.25 with newly-qualified drivers on £11.35 for the first six months.

