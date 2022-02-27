WATCH: Demonstration in Halifax town centre against 'racist' borders bill

Halifax MP Holly Lynch and West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor Alison Lowe were among those at the rally against the Nationality and Borders Bill outside Halifax Town Hall this afternoon.

The controversial bill, currently making its way through Parliament, is aimed at rehauling the UK's immigration system.

The Government claims the bill will "increase the fairness of the system to better protect and support those in need of asylum, deter illegal entry into the United Kingdom, thereby breaking the business model of people smuggling networks and protecting the lives of those they endanger, and remove more easily those with no right to be in the UK."

Stop the Borders Bill rally at Halifax Town Hall

But it has come under fierce criticism from organisations which work with those fleeing war and persecution, who say it will create a "two-tier" system for refugees, and criminalise many seeking sanctuary.

If approved, the new immigration plans will mean asylum seekers who do not come directly to the UK and present themselves to authorities immediately will face deportation and criminalisation.

The protest today heard accusations that the bill will penalise refugees who arrive without permission or via illegal routes, no matter what dangers they are trying to escape from.

"It's an evil and racist bill," said Ms Lowe.

Ms Lynch told the crowd about a family which included three children, aged 15, nine and five, who had been living in Halifax but were sent back to Afghanistan last August, just days before the Taliban took power.

"We do not trust this Government to make compassionate decisions about immigration and asylum," she said.

She added that, in response to criticism that Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion would struggle to find sanctuary in the UK, a Conservative MP had suggested they might be able to benefit from a visa scheme for fruit pickers.

"We must do better and we will do better but people all over the world haven't got time for this Government to find its conscience," she said.

Calderdale Councillor Jenny Lynn said: "Whatever happens, Calderdale is a kind community, a caring community. We are all one humanity."

A concert in aid of St Augustine's Centre in Halifax, which helps refugees and asylum seekers, takes place on March 18 at Hebden Bridge Trades Club at 8pm.

