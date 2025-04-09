Welfare reforms to PIP disability benefit 'unfair' say Calderdale Labour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to overhaul the welfare system have been branded “unfair” by Calderdale’s Labour group.

Members of the borough’s branch of the party have criticised the national party’s policy to reform the disability benefit PIP.

In a statement released yesterday, Calderdale Labour said it was “unfair to balance the budget on the backs of those who are already struggling and want to protect those who are most vulnerable”.

Calling on the government to reassess the impact of the reforms, they said: “The current plan to reduce PIP funding or change the qualifying criteria, if put into effect, would disproportionately affect the most vulnerable in our society, including children.”

Councillor Jane Scullion, leader of Calderdale Labour

They added that while they understand that reform is necessary and acknowledge “the positive measures being introduced”, they feel the proposed changes to PIP need to be carefully reconsidered.

“We are committed to ensuring that those with the broadest shoulders carry the greatest burden in rebuilding a fairer economy, one that provides opportunity and prosperity for all,” they said.

The official consultation on the government’s welfare plan started on Monday.

The government says the reforms aim to “support people into work, protect people who can never work and put the welfare system on a sustainable footing so that it can continue to support those in need now and into the future”.

People can find out more about the plans and have their say about what is being proposed by visiting https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/pathways-to-work-reforming-benefits-and-support-to-get-britain-working-green-paper/pathways-to-work-reforming-benefits-and-support-to-get-britain-working-green-paper

The consultation will last for 12 weeks and will close on Monday, June 30.