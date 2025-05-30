What is happening with Halifax Leisure Centre: Calderdale Council issues update on construction of new leisure centre

Calderdale Council have appointed a contractor to focus on the final designs, costings and programme ahead of construction of Halifax Leisure Centre.

The project has been refined to ensure it will be financially sustainable and delivers facilities which are accessible, support health and wellbeing, boost the local economy and contribute to Calderdale’s Climate Action Plan, the council said.

Following a competitive tender process, Tilbury Douglas Construction has now been appointed as a contractor to deliver the detailed designs for the project.

The new centre will include:

Paul Ellenor (Regional Director for Yorkshire & North East - Tilbury Douglas), Coun Jane Scullion (Leader - Calderdale Council) and Shaun Pearson (Regional Operations Director - Tilbury Douglas) at Halifax Town Hall.

– A main six-lane swimming pool with spectator seating, a learner pool, a refurbished eight-court sports hall, a 120-station fitness suite, three multi-functional studios, a dedicated cycling studio, a children’s soft play and adventure area, and a café and community area.

– Wellbeing spaces, where health and community partners can locate their services creating closer integration between health, leisure and active wellbeing.

– A wet changing village and a Changing Places facility for disabled people and separate dry change facilities for sports hall and gym use.

– Energy-efficient, sustainable features to contribute to Calderdale’s Climate Action Plan and the borough’s target for net zero carbon emissions by 2038, for example, air source heat pumps to provide energy-efficient, low-carbon heat.

The contractor and the council are also exploring options for undertaking early works on site in parallel to the design stage, to speed up the process to construction.

The package of works would include demolition and associated works at the existing North Bridge Leisure Centre, as well as site setup, management and post-demolition surveys.

Once the detailed design process and early enabling work is complete, work is due to begin on site later this year.

Calderdale Council’s Leader, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “We know that people are eager to enjoy the new leisure centre in Halifax and we’re working hard to make sure that the modern and centrally located facility provides great opportunities for everyone to be more active, more often.

“We’re ambitious about the project, and we have to make sure that it is financially viable and can be delivered successfully. We’ve secured government funding of over £12million to support the project and continue to seek additional external funding opportunities.

“The appointment of a contractor for the detailed design work will enable us to have a clearer picture of what the centre will look like and how and when it will be delivered. We’re excited about the project and are keen to get things moving and have work start on site as quickly as possible.”

Paul Ellenor, Regional Director for Yorkshire and the North East at Tilbury Douglas, added: “This project represents a significant investment in the health and wellbeing of the Halifax community.

"Our role is to ensure that the new centre is not only high-quality and accessible but also delivered with pace, precision and long-term value in mind. We bring proven expertise in complex, sustainable developments and are fully committed to driving this landmark scheme forward with Calderdale Council.”