What is the white tent in Halifax town centre: This is why there is a huge white tent in Halifax town centre today
T he construction is in the car park on Mulcture Hall Road, opposite the Wool Merchant Hotel.
The car park is closed while the marquee is there.
Counting of general and council election votes has traditionally taken place at North Bridge Leisure Centre but when that shut for redevelopment work, Calderdale Council had to come up with an alternative.
The marquee will see counts voted for both the Halifax and Calder Valley constituencies.
Voting is open until 10pm tonight.
Here are the election candidates for Calderdale by alphabetical order:
Calder Valley
Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour)
Vanessa Lee (Conservative)
Jim McNeill (Social Democratic Party)
Donal O’Hanlon (Liberal Democrat)
Kieran Turner (Green Party)
James David Vasey (Yorkshire Party)
Donald Robert Walmsley (Reform UK)