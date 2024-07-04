Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge white tent has appeared in Halifax town centre for tonight’s general election count.

T he construction is in the car park on Mulcture Hall Road, opposite the Wool Merchant Hotel.

The car park is closed while the marquee is there.

Counting of general and council election votes has traditionally taken place at North Bridge Leisure Centre but when that shut for redevelopment work, Calderdale Council had to come up with an alternative.

The big white tent in Halifax

The marquee will see counts voted for both the Halifax and Calder Valley constituencies.

Voting is open until 10pm tonight.

Here are the election candidates for Calderdale by alphabetical order:

Calder Valley

Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour)

Vanessa Lee (Conservative)

Jim McNeill (Social Democratic Party)

Donal O’Hanlon (Liberal Democrat)

Kieran Turner (Green Party)

James David Vasey (Yorkshire Party)