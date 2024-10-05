Who is standing in the Calder by-election: These are the candidates for the Calderdale Council ward by-election
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Six candidates are contesting the seat in the Calder ward vacated by Josh Fenton-Glynn after he became MP for the Calder Valley.
The by-election for the seat, which takes in Hebden Bridge and parts of Todmorden, takes place on Thursday, October 24.
Defending the seat for Labour will be Hebden Royd Town Council stalwart Jonathan Timbers while aiming to gain the seat will be Independent Scott Borrows, Conservative Brian Carter, Jim McNeill of the Social Democratic Party, Kieran Turner of the Green Party and Liberal Democrat Chris Wadsworth.
Candidates may be familiar to voters, with Mr Borrows running a Hebden Bridge business, Mr Carter having represented the Conservatives in May’s poll and Mr Wadsworth also being the Liberal Democrat representative last time out.
Mr Turner and Mr McNeill are represented their parties when contesting the Calder Valley seat in July’s general election.