Labour successfully defended its seat in the first by-election test held in Calderdale since the general election.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Timbers held the Calder ward Calderdale Council seat for the party in a six-way fight – the first test locally since Labour won power nationally in July.

Voters in Hebden Bridge and parts of Todmorden went to the polls.

The seat had been held by Calder Valley’s new MP, Labour’s Josh Fenton-Glynn, who resigned it after winning the parliamentary seat, resulting in the by-election being called.

Labour's winner: Jonathan Timbers is the newly elected councillor for Calder ward on Calderdale Council

Newly-elected, Coun Timbers was happy to have held the seat, albeit with a much reduced majority.

In May when Mr Fenton-Glynn defended the seat ,he was re-elected with a four figure majority – a whopping 2,370.

Coun Timbers held the seat but this time the majority was slashed to 225, with the Green Party in a clear second place.

Turnout was also down, from 48.72 per cent in May to 29.34 per cent in the by-election.

Coun Timbers said: “I am pleased with the result – we expected there to be a swing away from the Labour Party because it is new in Government, the same thing happened in 1997.”

He said a wide variety of issues had been raised with him during the campaign including controversial windfarm plans for moorland above Hebden Bridge, public transport, particularly bus services, special needs education and parking issues which are controversial in both towns, alongside more general issues like waste collections and littering.

Coun Timbers said he was now looking forward to working for constituents.

“Some people shared their personal issues with me and now I have got some casework to follow up on,” he said.

Despite some disappointment, Calderdale Greens - with Kieran Turner finishing a strong second - believe they are moving the dial in the ward.

On social media, the party said: “Disappointing result tonight but we doubled our voter share and Calder is no longer a safe – let alone ultra safe – Labour seat. We’ll be back.”

Liberal Democrat Chris Wadsworth was third while Independent Scott Borrows – who decided to stand because of the parking controversy, where removal of spaces may result from highways schemes – edged Conservative Brian Carter into fifth place, with the Social Democratic Party’s Jim McNeill in last place.