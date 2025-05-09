Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK has won a Calderdale Council by-election contest

Paul Hawkaluk overturned a large Labour majority in the Skircoat ward to win the seat from Calderdale’s ruling party by 333 votes in a five-way contest.

The seat became vacant after sitting councillor Mike Barnes - whose 2023 re-election majority was 1,236 - decided to step down from Calderdale Council.

Labour’s Dave Mendes Da Costa was second in the poll with 1,059 votes.

Newly-elected Reform UK councillor Paul Hawkaluk

Green Party candidate Roseanne Sweeney came in third on 566 votes, Liberal Democrat Stephen Gow was fourth with 411, and Conservative Vishal Gupta was fifth with 355 votes.

Labour still control the council but with a reduced majority of three.

Turnout was 38.5 per cent, marginally down on last year’s 39 per cent when Labour’s Ann Kingstone was re-elected with a 982 majority.

Coun Hawkaluk’s victory is the first for Reform at an election and means he doubles the party’s representation on the council following Illingworth and Mixenden councillor Dan Sutherland’s decision to defect from Labour to Reform UK in February.

The Skircoat by-election count under way

A delighted Coun Hawkaluk said he focused on issues for the ward, including road safety at Copley Bridge, speeding around Skircoat Moor and the removal of litter bins by the council.

“Talking to local people in the ward, we listened to what their issues were and found we were getting a good response towards Reform UK – it was very much a feeling of ‘it’s time for a change, and it’s time for Reform UK,” said Coun Hawkaluk.

A retired policeman, Coun Hawkaluk said he was “brand new” to politics but felt well-supported by party colleagues for the task ahead.

“I have good advisors, experienced people in the local party who will be able to guide me,” he said.

Coun Hawkaluk’s election leaves parties on Calderdale Council as follows in terms of seats held: Labour 27, Conservatives 11, Liberal Democrats 6, Greens 3, Reform UK 2, Independent 1 and Workers Party of Great Britain 1.

Next May all seats will be up for re-election and following Boundary Commission recommended changes to reflect population changes, an extra ward will be created while some other ward boundaries will be changed and some wards renamed.

With the extra ward, the number of councillors from May 2026 will rise from 51 to 54 (three in each).