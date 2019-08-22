Popular Halfax pub the Stump Cross Inn put up for sale

A popular Halifax pub and restaurant has been put up for sale.

Sitting on the corner of Godley Lane and Leeds Road, the Stump Cross Inn is a prominent fixture in the town and is well known amongst locals, as well as enjoying a good reputation with visitors from further afield.

The pub has been brought to the market through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

Current owners, John and Claire Whitham have decided to sell the Stump Cross Inn, having owned and operated the business for the last 12 years, in order to retire and said “We have loved running the Stump Cross Inn since 2007 and the business has so much further potential.

"We have chosen to instruct Christie & Co on the leasehold sale of our business and look forward to engaging with prospective purchasers.”

Highly regarded for its quality and homemade food, particularly its carvery menu, the food led pub also provides a wide range of beverages, from hand pulled ales to wine and spirits.

In addition to the pub and restaurant, the Stump Cross Inn features nine letting rooms for guests visiting the popular area, which draws tourists to its walking trails, natural beauty and rich history.

Nearby Shibden Hall, which was the home of famous diarist Anne Lister in the 1800s and provided the setting for the TV series ‘Gentleman Jack’, is a favourite amongst visitors, as well Bankfield Museum and Shibden Valley.

Sam Ashton, Business Agent at Christie & Co, is handling the sale and comments, “I am delighted have been instructed by John and Claire to sell the leasehold of their fantastic pub in the heart of Shibden Valley. The pub is on a great sized site, with generous car parking, ample dining and bar space internally and a patio beer garden. Whilst it has been known for its quality pub food and carvery, the business offers great scope to increase trade through the nine letting rooms above the pub, as the area is a popular touristic and walking spot.”

The Stump Cross Inn is on the market at an asking price of £95,000 for the leasehold interest.