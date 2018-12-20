Protest planned over penguins visit to Halifax town centre

Supporters of an animal charity are set to stage a protest in Halifax at an event that will see penguins come to the town centre

Halifax BID has organised a special event that will see penguins come to the Old Arcade shopping centre on Saturday.

A protest by supporters of the Freedom for Animals are set to stage a protest over the event between 12-4pm outside the venue, over the use of live animals.

Freedom for Animals, a national animal protection charity say they have reached out to the event organisers asking them to cancel the event.

Campaigns Director, Nicola said: “We are appealing to Halifax BID to do the compassionate thing this Christmas and leave animal exploitation behind.

"Penguins are wild animals, not props to be wheeled around the country to entertain shoppers.

"So many events nationwide are providing fantastic entertainment for customers without using live animals, so why can't they do the same?”

“Using wild animals in events like these is practically the same as using animals in circuses - something which has been banned in Scotland and soon to be banned across Wales and England.

"Animals are forced to travel to different venues to be surrounded by crowds of people purely to entertain them. This should be confined to the history books, not taking place in our town centres.”

The charity believe the species being put on display will possibly be Humboldt penguins, who come from warm climates in South America, not the snowy climates associated with Christmas.