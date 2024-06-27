Queensbury vet practice issues urgent warning after dog swallows part of vape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A QUEENSBURY veterinary practice has issued an urgent warning after saving the life of a young dog that had swallowed part of an e-cigarette.

Cocker Spaniel Biscuit was taken to Shearbridge Veterinary Centre when her owner became concerned that she was off her food and had started to vomit.

Clinical director Sarah Reeves examined the one-year-old and was surprised to feel an unusual object in her abdomen which an x-ray scan revealed to be square in shape with holes, like a button.

Biscuit underwent a delicate two-hour operation to remove the foreign object which had become lodged in her small intestines. The offending item was small and squidgy with a groove around the edges and is thought to have been part of a rubber seal from a vape.

Clinical director Sarah Reeves with Biscuit and her owner Carol Hutton at Shearbridge Vets

Thanks to the skills and expertise of the Shearbridge Vets team, Biscuit was back home the same day and is back to her lively self, following weeks of rest and gentle exercise.

Sarah praised owner, Carol Hutton, for taking Biscuit to Shearbridge Vets when she realised something was wrong, and she is now urging other owners to seek prompt advice from their vet if they fear their dog may have swallowed a foreign object. Symptoms to be aware of include possible lack of appetite and vomiting.

Sarah said: “The surgery was very timely because the object had become wedged in the small intestines and the area was getting very bruised. If there had been any delay it was at risk of rupturing which could have been fatal.

“Sometimes people aren’t aware that their pet has swallowed anything suspicious, but Biscuit’s owner was in tune with her dog and recognised that she wasn’t herself.

Clinical director Sarah Reeves with the foreign body that was surgically removed from Biscuit

“I would urge smokers to dispose of their e-cigarettes carefully. E-cigarettes probably smell really good to a dog and may also have a flavour. This probably had a chewy texture as well which would have made it even more appealing. A bigger dog may have pooped it out but in a smaller pet like Biscuit who is 9kg this could have caused a dangerous obstruction. I have been a vet for nearly 20 years, and I have never seen a case like this before.”

Vet Sabine Langer carried out the operation to surgically remove the rubber seal, with support from veterinary nurses Sarah Hosty and Gayle Ball.

Owner Carol, who does not smoke, believes Biscuit picked up the offending object during a walk in Harold Park at Low Moor near where she lives.

She is worried about what her beloved pooch might devour next so Biscuit now wears a muzzle when they go out to prevent her from picking up anything else that could cause her harm.

A X-ray shows the square-shaped foreign body in Biscuit's small intestines.