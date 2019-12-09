Rastrick Library to temporarily close for final stages of work

Rastrick Library will temporarily close as work to improve access at the library enters its final stages.

Construction work has been taking place to deliver disabled access to the building, including the installation of a new ramp and the creation of a disabled parking space.

Rastrick Library

Read: See over 300 Santas descend on Brighouse for Overgate Hospice

In addition, works will also be taking place to the gardens in front of the library, redesigning the flower beds and resolving issues with exposed tree roots.

Much of the stonework is now complete, but work around the entrance to the library is behind schedule due to poor weather throughout November.

The recent wet conditions have affected the application of the lime mortar that contractors are using on the entrance.

This mortar has been chosen to complement the existing stonework, however, until set, it is vulnerable to being washed away.

As such, it will unfortunately be necessary to temporarily close the library from Monday, December 16 to allow for the completion of work around the entrance.

To minimise disruption as much as possible, the closure is being timed around the Christmas period when the library is closed anyway.

Read: Brand new BBC daytime series The Bidding Room to be filmed in Halifax

Including the scheduled Christmas closure, the library will shut from Monday, December 16 until Thursday, January 2.

During this period, members can use other libraries across the borough, including nearby Brighouse, Hipperholme, and Elland (please note, Elland library is temporarily located in the former Customer First office on Southgate).

Online services are also available, where customers can renew and reserve books and download free e-books and audiobooks.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Customer Services, Sarah Richardson, said: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience this short-term closure may cause. Due to weather delays it’s unfortunately necessary, as we do all we can to finish these important works as soon as possible.

“Any books on loan can be returned to any Calderdale library or renewed up to three times online.

"Members can borrow up to 20 books at a time, meaning it’s possible to stock up on reading material for the festive period before the closure is in place.”

Read: Scheme encourages you to shop local this Christmas