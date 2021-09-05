Rescuers help ill walker at Hardcastle Crags
Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team helped a woman who had fallen ill while walking in Hardcastle Crags.
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 4:57 pm
Updated
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 4:58 pm
The team were called at 2.41pm on Tuesday by Yorkshire Ambulance Service and were first on the scene.
After providing initial medical care, the rescuers placed the woman in a warming and protective casualty bag, onto a wheeled stretcher and transported her through the woods to the car park and awaiting ambulance.
The team is a charity which relies on donations. For more information or to donate visit www.cvsrt.org.uk