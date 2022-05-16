Scores of firefighters tackle Calderdale moorland blaze

Firefighters were alerted to reports of flames on moorland off Widdop Road at 7.20pm.

West Yorkshire Fire Service has been working to raise awareness of the devastation moorland fires can cause.

Each year wildfire destroys thousands of hectares of our countryside, having significant effects on the economy, environment and social fabric of rural areas.

Ten crews were called to the fire

To help protect the wildlife and moors, people are urged to clear up and take rubbish home after picnics, observe all signs and notices and follow the National Trust Countryside Code.

Moorland visitors should also never leave behind glass bottles. Not only can they hurt people and animals, but they can magnify the sun’s rays and start a fire

Never throw lighted cigarette ends onto the ground, or out of the window of vehicles or trains. Always ensure that they are completely extinguished and disposed of responsibly.

Never be tempted to light a fire in the countryside and only barbecue in authorised areas