Search for missing Halifax man

Stephen Haley, 59 was last seen in the Club Lane area of Ovenden at 11am yesterday morning.
He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with dark/tanned skin, black hair and a black moustache. He was wearing a navy blue polo shirt with thin purple stripes, a denim jacket, black jeans, and blue Adidas trainers.
Stephen has a number of tattoos on his arms and hands.
Police are increasingly concerned about Stephen and ask that anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts contact them by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1468 of June 17.