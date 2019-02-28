Shibden Hall to reopen to public ahead of BBC drama Gentleman Jack

Shibden Hall is reopening to visitors this weekend (Saturday 2 March), marking the start of an exciting new season that will see the museum and Halifax become familiar sites on TV screens around the world.

The historic building will play a starring role in the brand new BBC and HBO drama, Gentleman Jack, which is expected to air this spring.

Written by Sally Wainwright, the eagerly-awaited series will explore the life of Anne Lister (played by Suranne Jones) and those who lived at Shibden Hall.

Whilst the doors have been closed to visitors, the museum has been a hive of activity. Since the cameras stopped rolling, museum staff have been busy preparing the Hall for the arrival of visitors.

Coun Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, said: “It has been a real honour to support the filming for what’s sure to be another fantastic Calderdale-based series.

"We can’t wait to see the beautiful, Grade II* listed Shibden Hall and our other distinctive places on screen.

"From next month, visitors will have the chance to see the museum before Gentleman Jack airs, and they can keep coming back as the series progresses, with our great-value annual pass.”

Gentleman Jack will help to put Calderdale on the map and is expected to lead to a significant increase in visitors to Shibden Hall and other surrounding areas and attractions. It will also build on Calderdale’s growing popularity as a filming destination.

Those wishing to learn more about Anne Lister can pick up a copy of a new guide book by the council's Museums Service from Shibden Hall, Bankfield Museum or Amazon.

For more information visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/museums.