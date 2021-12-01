Shibden Park fire in Halifax may have been arson attack

The damage left by the blaze. The cade was unharmed as has been open as usual

Police have confirmed to the Courier they are treating the blaze near the cafe as suspected arson.

Teams from three fire stations were called to put out the flames on Monday night.

Crews from Halifax, Illingworth and Odsal were deployed at 9.05pm.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was some damage to decking near the cafe but the cafe was not damaged and has been open as usual.

The firefighters had extinguished the fire and left the park by 11.50pm.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information that might help the police with their investigation should contact them by calling 101 or visiting the police’s website.

Information can be passed on quoting log 1717 of November 29.