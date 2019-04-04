Sowerby Bridge homeless appeal helped by second boost from homebuilder

The Rotary Club of Sowerby Bridge’s help for the homeless campaign has received further support from homebuilder, Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire.

Last year, Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire donated £1,000 to the rotary club to support its ‘rucksacks for the homeless’ initiative.

This donation has now been furthered by another £500 donation, which will be used for the Rotary Club’s FlaskFill Scheme.

This initiative will see local businesses and organisations, such as coffee shops, display a logo in their window indicating that rough sleepers with flasks from the Rotary Club can refill their drinks for free.

Hazel Brindle, Immediate Past President of the Rotary Club of Sowerby Bridge, said: “We first chose to do our part for the issue of homelessness when we heard about Molly Cornish’s dignity packs, that were filled with all sorts of essentials people experiencing homelessness find themselves without, and we wanted to do the same.

“Taylor Wimpey has been key in helping us get this initiative off the ground and this latest donation has helped us launch a whole new arm to the campaign – which will see those sleeping on the streets have easy access to soft drinks, free of charge.”

Ross Clarkson, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We’re proud to be supporting this worthy initiative. The Rotary Club of Sowerby Bridge has inspired us with this beautiful act of kindness, which really resonates with what Taylor Wimpey endeavours to achieve – building strong and supportive communities.

“With our Calder View development nearby, it is important to continue building foundations within the local community and helping local causes, such as the Rotary Club of Sowerby Bridge.”