Suspected human bones found at Halifax Bus Station

Police were called to Halifax Bus Station yesterday after what is believed to be human bones were uncovered.

By sarah fitton
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 4:20 pm
Officers were called just before 2pm following the grisly find.

Police said the bus station site off Winding Road - currently under development to create a new multi-million pound facility - was a burial ground before the bus station was built.

Officers are now working with the coroner's office about the discovery.

The grisly find was made yesterday afternoon

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called shortly before 2pm yesterday to a report of the discovery of what were believed to be human bones at the Halifax Bus Station redevelopment site.

"The site was previously a burial ground prior to the construction of the bus station.

"Officers attended at the scene and are liaising with the coroner’s office."

