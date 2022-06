Firefighters said the 15-year-old was reported to have tumbled "50 to 60 feet".

Teams from four fire stations - Halifax, Odsal, Cleckheaton and Bradford - were called to help the teen in the woods in Norwood Green at 2.12pm today.

When they arrived, he was on a steep banking with injuries to the spine.

Teams from four fire stations were deployed