These are the faces of Calderdale criminals who have been jailed in January.

The full court cases can be read in our crime section or on our dedicated Facebook group. Offences that the criminals have been locked up for include conspiracy to supply heroin, grievous bodily harm with intent and unlawful wounding

The 36-year-old was jailed for 24 months for the offence of unlawful wounding.

The 42-year-old was jailed for four years and six months for three offences of burglary in Calderdale

Jailed for 40 months for robbery and six months for possession of a bladed article

Jailed for a total of 28 months after he admitted offences of affray, criminal damage, common assault and threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

Jailed for eight years and eight months for conspiracy to supply heroin.'He was given an additional 12 months in jail for dangerous driving, driving without insurance and without a licence in respect of a Hipperholme crash

Jailed for eight and a half years for conspiracy to supply heroin.

Jailed for seven years for conspiracy to supply heroin.

The 25-year-old was jailed for 10 years for causing grievous bodily with intent and possessing a hammer