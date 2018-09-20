This is how Halifax town centre could look in the future

Plans to transform Halifax have now been submitted and gives a glimpse of what the town centre could look like in the future.

The planning application for the project has now been submitted and the upgrade to the town centre is one part of the Council’s work to reduce congestion on the A629 route between Halifax and Huddersfield and to boost the local economy with funding from the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund.

Councillor Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “These measures to improve congestion and support inclusive economic growth and new jobs in Halifax are part of the £147 million that the Combined Authority and the LEP have committed to schemes across West Yorkshire and the City Region.

“Calderdale has a crucial role to play in the economic future of West Yorkshire. With measures to reduce congestion and speed up journeys both by car and bus and encourage active travel, this scheme is an important element of Calderdale’s future and will bring daily benefits to its residents.”

The £1 billion West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund is being invested over 10 years in more than 30 transport infrastructure schemes across West Yorkshire and York, designed to create around 20,000 new jobs and add £2.4 billion a year to the economy by the mid-2030s.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Fund has been part-funded through the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal – a £1 billion package of Government funding to drive growth and job creation across the Leeds City Region.

Roger Marsh, OBE, Chair of Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, said:‘This is another great example of how the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund is making a real difference to the people of Leeds City Region.

"Halifax is already a great place to live and work and these plans will strengthen this further. The economic regeneration of the area is going from strength to strength, with this investment and the transformation of the incredible Piece Hall, which is key economic driver for growth not only for Halifax and Calderdale but for the whole region.”

