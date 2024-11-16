Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The West Yorkshire Music Network (WYMN) – a new initiative brought by the Combined Authority (WYCA) – was launched this week at The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge, aiming to unite the region’s music industry and create more opportunities in the sector.

Over 100 professionals from the music industry – including musicians, technicians and promoters – attended the launch on Wednesday, November 13, where they were addressed by the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin and representatives from Leeds Conservatoire.

Addressing the audience, Mayor Brabin highlighted the wealth of talent and venues across the region, but said the network will work to address the issues and barriers that industry professionals in West Yorkshire are facing.

She said: “For too long people have had to look outside of our region to get that sustainable career in the creative industries. We have got to change the dial.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin addressing an audience made up of music industry professionals at the launch of the West Yorkshire Music Network at the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge on Wednesday November 14.

"This is the floor, not the ceiling, this is just the beginning of what I know we can achieve."

The network has been brought by WYCA in partnership with Leeds Conservatoire, Come Play With Me, and Create Britain to serve as a “central hub for music industry professionals to share knowledge and insight, create opportunities and collaborate.”

Speaking to the Courier, Mayor Brabin said that, although the region has the “talent” and “brilliant venues”, a lack of cohesion across the industry can hamper opportunity.

She said: "In our region we’ve got 7,000 music businesses, and nearly 300 live music venues, and it’s about drawing all of that group together. By the power of coming together, we will elevate the music sector in West Yorkshire.

The audience was also addressed by representatives from Leeds Conservatoire, which is helping to deliver the West Yorkshire Music Network alongside the Combined Authority, Come Play With Me, and Create Britain.

"[West Yorkshire has] seen three times as much growth in creative industry jobs than the rest of the country, and we have more creative industry jobs per capita than anywhere else in the North, so if you’re in the creative industries come to West Yorkshire because you will find your tribe, and I think the opportunity is absolutely here.”

The Mayor said she hopes WYMN will lead to more grassroot talent coming through, including those doing technical work, data, album designs, costume design, as well as musicians, and provide opportunities for young people.

Patsy Gilbert, Vice Principal at Leeds Conservatoire and a WYMN co-lead, said: “The most important thing for me is I think we need to have a way to collectively bring together what is already in the region in a way that we’ve never been able to do before.

“I’m also hoping it’s going to bring a certain amount of hope and positivity to people working in the music sector now, to see that they’re not alone, that there are people who know what the challenges are, but also that they’re trying to find ways to solve them, and the third thing is I’m really hopeful that it’s going to represent genuinely the diversity not just of the music that we have across the region but also the kinds of communities that we have.”

Tony Ereira, CEO of Come Play With Me – a Leeds-based not-for-profit organisation – said the network will also work to include people who are marginalised or underrepresented in the West Yorkshire music industry due to their gender identity, sexuality, ethnicity, abilities, and socio-economic backgrounds.