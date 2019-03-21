This is where Halifax's new visitor centre has opened up ahead of English Tourism Week

Halifax Visitor Centre has moved into its new home at The Piece Hall, just in time for English Tourism Week, Calderdale Council have announced.

After almost 18 months in Halifax Central Library, the information centre has now moved into a unit on the second floor colonnade level of The Piece Hall, Halifax’s Grade I listed building, allowing it to open seven days a week.

The Piece Hall, Halifax.

The move coincides with the build up to English Tourism Week, which takes place from Saturday, March 30, to Sunday, April 7, and celebrates the work of tourism businesses, organisations and people that support the industry across the country.

Tourism in Calderdale is big business and is worth a staggering £341 million per year and employing seven per cent of all employees in the borough.

Calderdale has three information centres across the valley in Todmorden, which is independently run, Hebden Bridge and Halifax.

Halifax Visitor Centre staff also support other organisations providing a booking facility for guided tours and events that take place throughout the year.

Calderdale Council’s Visitor Services Manager, Anneliese Gray, said they were delighted to be back in the Piece Hall, which had once been the centre’s home previously.

“The Piece Hall is a fantastic location and the amount of passing footfall into the Visitor Centre has been brilliant. We are looking forward to a busy spring and summer,” she said.