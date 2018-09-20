This popular sweet is being axed from boxes of Quality Street

Attention all chocoholics. Quality Street has ditched its Honeycomb Crunch flavour – just two years after it controversially replaced the much-loved Toffee Deluxe.

There was uproar when Nestlé replaced the Toffee Deluxe sweet with its new Honeycomb Crunch flavour in 2016, but a year later the confectionery company gave in to demands from fans and restored it to tins and tubs.

Now, in a blow to fans of the Honeycomb Crunch, it is no longer in Quality Street tins, tubs or selection boxes.

Nestlé justified removing the flavour by saying its assortment of chocolates changes “from year to year”. “The Quality Street assortment has never been static,” said a spokesperson for Nestlé.

“The Honeycomb crunch was a new sweet added to celebrate our 80th birthday celebrations back in 2016.

“It’s still available as part of a single chocolate bar for this year but won’t appear in tubs and tins.

“This year’s assortment still features 12 classic and much loved Quality Street sweets and we have taken the opportunity to add more of the sweets we know are people’s favourites.”

Quality Street was first introduced in 1936 in Halifax, West Yorkshire by Harold Mackintosh. Harold was the son of John and Violet Mackintosh who created the Toffee Deluxe as a standalone product earlier in the 20th century.

Named after the J M Barrie play, Quality Street is still manufactured in Halifax to this day and the Nestlé factory produces more than 10 million sweets every single day in the run up to Christmas.