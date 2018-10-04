Tour de Yorkshire 2019: Calderdale leader's delight that cycle race is returning to Halifax

Halifax has been unveiled as one of the eight host locations for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 by organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O).

The stages for the fifth edition will begin or end in Halifax, Barnsley, Bedale, Bridlington, Doncaster, Leeds, Scarborough and Selby.

Councillor Tim Swift, the Leader of Calderdale Council, said: “I’m delighted that Halifax will host a start or finish of the Tour de Yorkshire for the second year running!

“Every year the Tour de Yorkshire grows in popularity and it’s a real testament to Calderdale’s appeal as a cycling destination that Halifax will once again be a host town.

“The Piece Hall provided an incredible backdrop to 2018’s race and the support that spectators gave to the riders was fantastic.

"’Id like to thank the businesses that decorated the route and everyone who came along and made the event in Calderdale so memorable last year – I’m sure they’ve really contributed to us being selected again.

“We’ll now look forward to the full route announcement in December and hope that many other villages and towns in Calderdale play a big part in the race in 2019.”