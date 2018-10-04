Tour de Yorkshire 2019 to make a spectacular return to Halifax

Halifax has been chosen as one the host towns for next year's Tour de Yorkshire 2019

Tour de Yorkshire 2019: Calderdale leader's delight that cycle race is returning to Halifax

Organisers Welcome to Yorkshire have today revealed the host town and cities for the 2019 race.

The Tour de Yorkshire will take place between May 2-5 and the 2019 edition has been upgraded to HC status by cycling’s world governing body the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) – the highest category possible for a multi-day race outside of the UCI WorldTour.

At the press conference in Leeds, Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity DL also confirmed that Redcar will be a host town for the 2020 edition, and that the 2019 route will include the circuit in Harrogate which will be used in the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “It’s always exciting to unveil the host towns for the Tour de Yorkshire and this year is no exception.

"We’re thrilled that Bedale will be making its debut as the town gave the riders an amazing reception when they passed through earlier this year, and I’m sure Redcar will also excel in 2020. The other locations have already proven themselves as more than worthy recipients and we cannot wait to return.

“The full route will be announced on Friday 7 December but we felt it was important to confirm the inclusion of the Harrogate circuit as the sport’s best riders are already planning their trips to the 2019 UCI Road World Championships and the Tour de Yorkshire will be the only chance they get to sample that circuit under race conditions before then.”

Next year’s Tour will once again see the return of the Tour de Yorkshire Ride sportive and give the chance for Tour Makers to volunteer on the race route and help welcome the millions of spectators.

Many of the host towns announced are also home to Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries, a direct legacy of the Tour de France and Tour de Yorkshire, which aim to offer every child in Yorkshire access to a bike. So far 54 libraries have opened across the county and over 6,000 bikes have been donated.

Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France at the A.S.O, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a true success story and in just four years it has grown to become one of the best attended and most dramatic races on the cycling calendar.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with such a great team at Welcome to Yorkshire and I know our eight start and finish locations will put on a real show in 2019.”

Thousands gathered at a sunny Piece Hall this year to see the likes of Mark Cavendish and Greg van Avermaet embark on stage four of the Tour de Yorkshire 2018.

The gruelling route, aptly named 'The Yorkshire Terrier', took the riders through North Yorkshire before descending towards Leeds for a Headrow finale.

The race is organised by Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) and Welcome to Yorkshire - supported by local authorities throughout Yorkshire.

The Tour de Yorkshire race is owned by the ASO, the Amaury Sports Organisation, a French company based in Paris. It therefore has a French name and some of the key climbs have been given a French name as a nod to the French origins of the race.