Busy Halifax road likely to be closed 'into the evening' as fire investigation continues

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that Square Road is likely to be closed to traffic "until into the evening" as crews continue their work on the site.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze at Greenwood's Mill, based opposite the entrance to Halifax Central Library, is underway as efforts to dampen down the site continue.

Andy Rose, Current Incident Commander at the site said: "We currently have three appliances in attendance going through the process of damping down certain areas of the building that are showing up as hot spots.

"We don't have access to some areas of the building which are still structurally unstable and expect to be in attendance damping down into the evening. The road will remain closed while fire presence remains.

"They've done a fantastic job in tackling the fire, and on top of the incident they have managed to save the building, which is great news."

