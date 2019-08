A road in Calderdale will be closed for eight weeks as emergency repairs are carried out.

Stake Lane off Hall Bank Lane, Mytholmroyd is closed for work to be carried out.

Calderdale Councils said the repairs are expected to take around eight weeks.

A spokesperson for the Council said: "Permanent works to the footpath and bridleway may be required after this time.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and will post further updates as required."