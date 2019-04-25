Huge tailbacks and delays as cars crash into M62 central reservation at Scammonden

Motorway lanes have been closed on the M62 after a crash between two vehicles.

The incident has happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 22 and junction 23 at Scammonden.

The cars have collided with the central barrier and lane three is closed in both directions.

There are currently lane closures on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways.

On the eastbound carriageway there is approximately five miles of congestion which is expected to add around 30 minutes onto your usual journey time.

On the westbound carriageway there is approx 7 miles of congestion which is likely to add around 1 hour onto usual journey times.

Members of West Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene.

