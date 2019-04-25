Sowerby Bridge man charged in connection with alleged gun incident in Calderdale

A Sowerby Bridge man has been charged in connection with an incident in Ripponden.

Armed police officers were called to Ripponden after they received reports of man seen waving a gun in the street.

The police helicopter was also scrambled to the incident in Brig Royd last Wednesday afternoon.

MORE NEWS: Terrified young girls flee from Calderdale park after being approached by man and dog

West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police attended at Brig Royd, Sowerby Bridge at about 2.41pm after a member of the public reported a man there was in possession of what they thought was a firearm.

"Armed officers attended and following enquiries arrested two men in connection with the report.

MORE NEWS: Man released on bail in connection with Halifax hit and run crash

The spokesperson said a 54-year-old man from Sowerby Bridge has been reported for summons and will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on May 24.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm, namely an air pistol, with intent to cause fear of violence.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.