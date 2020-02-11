Last chance for you to have your say on £15.4m Halifax bus station plan

It is less than 24 hours to go for people who live and work in Calderdale to have their say on shaping the future of Halifax bus station.

Used by 15,000 people every day, the station is a key gateway for people arriving in the town centre.

Initial designs showing how Halifax bus station could look (Picture SGP Architects.)

West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Calderdale Council’s £15.4 million scheme aims to deliver a modern, fit for purpose facility that complements the surrounding heritage, public realm and urban fabric of Halifax town centre.

The community has until Wednesday February 12 to have their say on the plans.

Here we take a closer look at the plans.

The redeveloped bus station will be an important transport hub and gateway into Halifax town centre, providing key connections for residents, visitors, students and workers to access employment, education, leisure and other essential services.

The proposals, which aim to deliver significant benefits for passengers, staff and local people, include a separation of bus and passenger movements to improve safety.

A new single fully enclosed passenger concourse with seating will be built with easy interchange between bus services.

A glazed roof leading onto the passenger concourse will bring natural light into the building.

A safe and secure waiting environment, and level walking routes for all users will be created

An increased retail and commercial provision will be introduced with plans for a cafe to help to improve the passenger experience.

New passenger entrances from Winding Road and Woolpack. The provision of improved real-time information will be created including rail services, to better integrate these modes of travel.

Plans for a new bus station were submitted as part of a West Yorkshire package to the Department for Transport’s (ompetitive Transforming Cities Fund bidding process. A funding decision is expected from the DfT in March 2020, with all projects needing to be completed by March 2023.

Councillor Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee has spoken about the importance of a new station

“Good services and high-quality facilities that attract more people to want to use local buses are key to us accomplishing the Combined Authority’s economic and environmental goals by reducing congestion and the CO2 emissions it causes,” she said.

“A new bus station in Halifax would help to achieve this as well as providing huge support for local job creation. It would underpin new and expanded local businesses, learning opportunities, the development of commercial units and housing construction.

“The proposals for the bus station are being considered by the DfT as part of the Transforming Cities Fund process with a decision expected in spring of 2020.

“If our bid is successful and the scheme can go ahead, we would have just two years to deliver this major scheme, which is why we have carried out development work and now want to ensure local people’s views are taking into account as part of the tight timescale.”