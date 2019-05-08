M62 closed by police as men suffer life-threatening injuries in bridge fall and separate motorcycle crash

Drivers are being urged to avoid the M62 between junctions 22 and 24 in West Yorkshire this morning following two serious incidents on the motorway.

Police are in attendance at the bridge at Scammonden between junctions 22 and 23 and also at junction 24 following two separate incidents which have resulted in a full closure of the motorway east and westbound.

Two police incidents have closed the M62

Motorists are urged to avoid the motorway between those junctions if possible.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are continuing enquiries in the Scammonden Bridge area of the M62 after attending there at around 5am this morning after a man was sighted on the bridge.

"The male fell from the bridge at just after 6am suffering life threatening injuries.

"In an unrelated incident, emergency services were called to the exit slip road of the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 24 at just after 1am this morning following a serious collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

"The male motorcyclist received life threatening injuries in the incident."

Officers are working to complete investigation work at both scenes and thank drivers for their patience.

Motorists are urged to follow updates on local radio and on West Yorkshire Police and Highways Agency social media.

The motorway is closed eastbound between junction 22 (Saddleworth A672) and Junction 24 (Huddersfield, Halifax A629).

READ MORE: The faces of Calderdale criminals locked up in April

Commuters are already reporting congestion on roads through Rishworth and Outlane.

Diversions are in place:

Eastbound traffic should exit at Junction 22 and follow the route marked with a hollow yellow square symbol on local road signs.

This will take traffic on to the A672 Halifax Road to the junction with the A58. Turn right at this junction and head east on the A58 to rejoin the M62 at Junction 26.

Westbound traffic should exit the motorway at Junction 24 and follow the route marked with a black square symbol on local road signs.

This will route traffic on to the A629 north to the junction with the A646.

Turn left on to the A646 and head north to the junction with the A58. Turn left on to the A58 westbound to Ripponden and turn left on to the A672 southbound. Continue south on the A672 to Juction 22 of the M62.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.