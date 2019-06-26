Major route into Halifax now reopen following serious crash

Delays of around 40 minutes have been reported on a major Halifax road following a crash late last night.

Godley Road at Stump Cross is now reopen after a silver Subaru crashed into the bridge at the junction with Godley Branch Road last night.

Four people have been taken to hospital after police were called to the incident at 11.18pm. One person is understood to have serious injuries.

First West Yorkshire diverted its 548,549 and 598 services this morning but they have now resumed to normal routes.

The service tweeted: "Godley Lane is open for traffic now. Services resuming normal route both directions with delays up to 42 minutes on some journeys."

The Arriva Yorkshire 225 service will be terminating at Hipperholme, according to the bus provider.