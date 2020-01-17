These road changes and closures are being made around Elland Bridge and West Vale roadworks

Changes to road layouts and street closures will be made in Calderdale as Northern Gas Networks (NGN) continues its work around Elland Bridge.

The works are being carried out simultaneously in West Vale and on Halifax Road,

The roadworks at Elland bridge

It involves replacing just over 800m of existing metal gas mains with new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe, reliable and continuous supply of gas to customers in Elland Bridge.

Since January 8, Halifax Road has been closed in one direction.

The usually two-way road is now one-way, with vehicles travelling from Park Road/Elland Bridge towards the A629 Calderdale Way.

This change is expected to be in place for around eight weeks.

Two-way temporary lights have now moved to Elland Bridge and Halifax Road, and will be manned Monday to Sunday to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, the company said this week.

The West Vale section of works continues to progress as scheduled at Stainland Road and Saddleworth Road.

From Monday January 20, Middle Dean Street and Queen Street will be closed at their junctions with Stainland Road. These closures will be in place until this stage is completed in mid-February.

A fully signed diversion will be in place for motorists.

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “After safety, minimising the impact of road works on our customers is our top priority.

“We know that town centre works have a major impact on road users, so want thank all our customers for their patience whilst we carry out this essential project, and apologise for any inconvenience the works may cause as we look to complete them as safely and quickly as possible.’’

For both these projects, it is expected that journey times will be longer, so all motorists and commuters are advised to leave extra time for travel.

NGN’s Customer Care Team will be on-site throughout all the planned work to provide updates to affected businesses and residents.